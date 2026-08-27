Chelsea are one of those clubs in England that never stay out of the spotlight for long. Even in quieter spells, something is always happening at Stamford Bridge. If you want to catch every competitive match, though, the key point is simple: different competitions sit with different broadcasters. In other words, one subscription won't cover everything. The providers that matter for Chelsea, and where you can watch every match, are set out clearly here.

Chelsea FC, all the broadcast information at a glance: who shows / broadcasts the Blues' matches live on TV and livestream?



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Watch Chelsea FC live on TV and livestream in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield

In Germany, Sky remains the main home of the Premier League. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either individually or in conference format. Chelsea's games are all included. If you're not watching on a traditional television, you can also stream it all on Sky Go or WOW.

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky have significantly expanded their England package. As well as the Premier League, they now show the Carabao Cup live. Put simply, when Chelsea play in the League Cup, you'll find those matches in full on Sky.

For the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, the position in Germany is clear: DAZN hold the exclusive rights. The streaming service shows the matches live, which means every Chelsea game in either competition will be available there.

Find the right DAZN subscription FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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In the Champions League, the rights are split. Most Chelsea matches are shown live on DAZN. Then there's Amazon Prime Video, which has exclusive rights to one selected top match every Tuesday. Depending on the fixture list, that could also be a Chelsea game or, more broadly, one involving an English side.

From 2027/28, the Champions League coverage will change significantly. Paramount+ are entering the market and will show the majority of matches in future. All the details on the new rights split are available here. In practical terms, Paramount+ will be one to note from 2027/28.

Should Chelsea reach the Champions League final, the showpiece will again be shown on free-to-air TV. In Germany, ZDF is the established home of the final, which remains a fixed point in the schedule.

Try Amazon Prime Video Tuesday's Champions League top match exclusively

Chelsea FC, all the broadcast information at a glance: SPOX's live ticker

SPOX offers live text coverage of selected Blues matches in domestic and international competitions. You'll find the live tickers here shortly before kick-off.

Chelsea FC coverage: the club at a glance