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FC Basel 1893 vs FC Luzern: kick-off time

Super League - Game Week 14 22 Nov 2026 - 10:30 St. Jakob Park

FC Basel 1893 host FC Luzern at St. Jakob-Park in a Super League clash. Both teams need points in the second half of the season to stay in touch with the top of the table.

Basel have been inconsistent this season. Under coach Slavisa Jokanovic, strong performances have given way to disappointing results. They most recently drew 3-3 with FC Thun after losing to Lugano. Their defence remains a concern.

FC Luzern arrive in Basel with little momentum. They have lost three of their last four Super League matches, and coach Jörg Portmann urgently needs a response from his team. A 3-2 defeat to Young Boys last time out has done nothing to improve matters.

Goals look likely, though. Both teams have regularly entertained in their recent meetings, and neither defence looks solid right now.

Find broadcast, kick-off and current line-up details below.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at FC Basel 1893 and FC Luzern?

FC Basel have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 3-3 with FC Thun, having previously played out a goalless draw with Grasshopper Club. Across the four Super League matches in that run, Basel scored four goals and conceded seven. Their defensive record is a concern.

FC Luzern have also won one and drawn one of their last five competitive matches, but lost three. Young Boys beat them 3-2 most recently, following a 4-0 defeat to Lugano. Luzern scored four goals and conceded nine over that period.

FC Basel 1893 vs FC Luzern: line-ups

FC Basel 1893 vs FC Luzern: form

FC Basel 1893 vs FC Luzern: head-to-head record

FC Basel 1893 vs FC Luzern: league tables