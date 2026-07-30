Team FWZ, captained by Kuwaiti content creator Fawaz Al-Shammari, secured their first win in the 2026 Kings League Club World Cup in Milan, beating Spain's Porcinos FC 4-1 on penalties. The result knocked out one of the leading contenders for the title and underlined the rising presence of teams from the Middle East and North Africa in the global tournament.

The Kuwaiti side delivered a standout display against Spanish opponents who rank among the most successful and popular teams in the Kings League. Ending their run and claiming a first win on their Club World Cup debut, FWZ added another chapter to the region's growing footprint at the event, days after Saudi Arabia's DR7 stunned the defending champions at the start of their own campaign.

Milan hosts the 2026 Kings League Club World Cup from 26 July to 1 August. Sixteen teams representing Kings League tournaments around the world compete for the title of world champions in seven-a-side football, played under the innovative rules that have made the competition famous.

This achievement lands as the Middle East and North Africa region gears up for the launch of the first full season of the Kings League Middle East. Riyadh hosts the campaign from 18 September to 30 October with 10 teams taking part, as part of the strategic partnership between the Kings League and SURJ Sports Investment. Kool Arena in Boulevard Riyadh City will stage every match of the new season.

Off the back of a successful inaugural edition, the new season expands from 8 to 10 teams. Eleven rounds precede the Final Four, which decides the season's champion.

Founded by Spanish star Gerard Pique, the Kings League is an innovative seven-a-side tournament that fuses sporting competition with content creation and digital entertainment. Unconventional rules and heavy fan interaction have driven its rise. In a short space of time it has gone global, launching local editions in several countries and organising Club and National Team World Cups to become one of the fastest-growing sporting competitions in the world.

About the Kings League in the Middle East and North Africa

The Kings League in the Middle East and North Africa is the regional edition of the global Kings League. It comes as part of a strategic partnership between the Kings League and SURJ Sports Investment, aiming to offer a new football experience in the region.

Built on the concept created by Kings League founder Gerard Pique, the league reintroduces football with innovative rules that combine sporting competition and entertainment. Its seven-a-side teams are captained by an elite selection of the most prominent content creators and influencers across the Middle East and North Africa.

Blending sport, entertainment and digital culture, the Kings League in the Middle East and North Africa offers a modern, interactive experience that redefines how football is followed and keeps pace with the aspirations of a new generation of fans.