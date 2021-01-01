Fatoumata Kanteh strike inspires Sporting Huelva to victory over Tenerife

The Spanish-born Gambian forward found the back of the net to help her side secure all three points in Huelva

Fatoumata Kanteh was on the scoresheet to help Sporting Huelva secure a 2-1 win over Tenerife in Sunday’s Primera Iberdrola game.

Before the contest, the Spanish-born Gambian has not been able to find the back of the net in 19 appearances for Sporting this season.

The 23-year-old was handed her 13th league start and made a vital contribution, inspiring Sporting's return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to Deportivo La Coruna and Levante recently.

After a goalless first half, the hosts started on the front foot as Yoko Tanaka spearheaded Sporting's attack, before passing to the Gambian to find the back of the net four minutes after the restart.

Sporting held on to their narrow lead until Tanaka bagged her second assist of the match when she set up Dany Helena to double the lead for the hosts four minutes from time.

Despite Kayla Zophia being pulled back on the brink of full time, Sporting held on to their narrow lead to claim all three points.

The win ensured Sporting climbed out of the relegation zone to 13th on the Iberdrola table after gathering 20 points from 20 games.

Kanteh was in action for 69 minutes of the match on her 20th league appearance and got her first goal of the season for Sporting.

The Gambian will hope to continue her good form in front of goal when Sporting face Atletico Bilbao in their next tie on March 14.

For Tenerife, Cote d'ivoire forward Ange N'Guessan featured in the final 44 minutes but could not rescue her side from defeat.