Faris Ramli central to Hougang's hopes this season

Faris Ramli's rich vein of form continues to inspire the Cheetahs

Faris Ramli has simply been on fire as demolished 5-1, with the Singapore international a central figure in proceedings. Faris now has three goals in three games and is starting to look like the player he was last season, terrorising defenders in Malaysia.

Indeed for the Cheetahs, it looked that things were going to go awry for them following their hammering by on the opening day of the season, but instead, they have recovered and are looking like a team able to compete for the championship. After all, this is a club touted by many before the start of the season, to be dark horses in the race for the league title after making a slew of top signings.

That seems to be the case now have recorded subsequent victories thanks to Faris and his sparkling form. It is without a doubt his rich vein of form will be vital to Hougang's hopes of springing a surprise this season. But it's not just his penchant for goals that makes him such a threat, but also his pace and clever movement which adds to his lethality overall. Despite all that's being said, there's still a long way to go for Faris and Hougang and though the start made by them is good, in football especially it is only the end that matters.