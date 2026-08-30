"These are two lads who can and will give us a different dimension here, and they showed that today," Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac told Sky after Saturday evening's 2-0 home win against Hamburger SV.

On their Bundesliga debuts, Giannis Konstantelias and Konstantinos Karetsas thrilled the crowd and gave BVB something that had often been missing at Signal Iduna Park of late: spectacular football. Not spectacle for its own sake either, but football that served the team and, on the Bundesliga's opening weekend, delivered a win too. "The personnel give you what many perhaps also demand: spectacular things. We have improved that again this year. I hope these lads, who are technically very strong, show their abilities," Kovac had already said before the game.

One thing in particular explains that different dimension: the two Greek new signings, who each arrived from smaller European leagues, can do everything Julian Brandt, who has departed and is now playing for Ajax Amsterdam, could do, but they add one crucial component on top. Konstantelias and Karetsas are even more game-changing than Brandt because they create dynamism from a standing start better than he can. They are a little more proactive than their German predecessor and have the quality, especially in the spaces between the opposition's lines, to generate impetus out of nothing and repeatedly create new match situations.

BVB: How good was Giannis Konstantelias against HSV?

Throughout an exciting first 45 minutes against HSV, Karetsas and Konstantelias repeatedly drove Dortmund's attacking play. The latter built on the promising signs he had already shown in the Super Cup against Bayern Munich (1-2) last weekend: Konstantelias' close control at top speed is impressive, as are his agility and the smoothness of his movement. He also showed real aggression without the ball, not least with a ball win in midfield after around half an hour that the crowd greeted frenetically on Saturday evening.

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Then came the icing on the cake. Konstantelias made it 2-0 shortly before half-time and celebrated his debut goal for BVB in the process. "First half top, it was perfect. We implemented everything we wanted to implement," defensive leader Waldemar Anton raved on Sky about Dortmund's entire first-half display. The goal may have come with a slice of fortune because the ball took a deflection off a Hamburg defender, but the finish still crackled with creativity because the Greece international had actually aimed for the near corner with a no-look effort.

After only around 100 minutes in the black-and-yellow shirt, Konstantelias is already well on his way to becoming a fan favourite with his verve. It was easy to imagine him pushing on over the coming weeks. For the time being, though, BVB and neutral Bundesliga viewers alike may be denied the chance to watch Konstantelias dazzle again after his league debut.

Has BVB new signing Giannis Konstantelias suffered a serious injury?

"Of course, we should be a little bit careful today about what we communicate. But we are certainly concerned about a more serious injury," Dortmund sporting director Ole Book said on Sky. Asked whether Konstantelias might have suffered a cruciate ligament tear, he added: "That concern is there."

After the game, the frustrated Kovac struck the same note. "We have to talk about something more than that. We will have the examination on Sunday. But at least it doesn't sound good from what the doctor told me," said the BVB coach.

Just after narrowly missing his second goal, Konstantelias appeared to injure his knee with an unfortunate movement in a challenge. He initially sank to the ground and, when he went off in the 54th minute, looked as though he feared the worst. If Sunday's more detailed examinations confirm those fears and Konstantelias is indeed ruled out for months, it would be a bitter blow after such a promising start, both for him personally and for BVB.

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The 26-million-euro new signing has already done more than hint at how much he improves Borussia's attacking play. Without him, things are clearly more laboured. BVB were no longer as dominant in the second half, partly because the visitors from Hamburg improved markedly, but also because a huge amount of mobility and inventiveness left the pitch with Konstantelias.

"When Dortmund play from right to left, play into the spaces in between, then first of all you do a lot of chasing and don't really manage to get into the press. That was our problem," HSV captain Nicolai Remberg explained on Sky as he outlined why his side had so little to offer BVB in the first period.

Giannis Konstantelias and Konstantinos Karetsas delight at BVB

Alongside his compatriot Karetsas, Konstantelias was the key reason behind Hamburg's problems. The two new creative minds constantly rotated intelligently, keeping Dortmund's play between the lines at an enormously high level with perfect ball control while making it quick and precise at the same time. "Brutal," was how Anton described the display of the two Greeks. "The mobility they have, how dangerous they are, that is a great quality at that age and we need that for the future as well. I am glad we have them with us."

After those first impressions, not only BVB fans are likely to feel it would be a shame if Karetsas now has to do without his ideal partner for a longer spell. Dortmund are left with an urgent question too: how do they replace Konstantelias? "I felt incredibly sorry for the lad. He has had a great presence here from day one, also in the dressing room. We all already like him very much. When you then play such a good first half and have to be substituted and something more serious is feared, it is just unbelievably annoying," stressed Book, who had watched the injury to the attacking midfielder, whom he and the other club bosses absolutely wanted, with a concerned expression.

For Konstantelias, Kovac sent on the more defensively minded Marcel Sabitzer on Saturday, and the Austrian naturally lacked the verve of his predecessor. In pure profile terms, Samuele Inacio, who caused a stir after coming on against HSV with a lightning red card and quickly had to leave the pitch again, would be the predestined replacement for Konstantelias. Whether the 18-year-old top talent is already ready for that to the required extent, however, is open to doubt.

Could Jadon Sancho now return to BVB once again?

Maximilian Beier is the more experienced alternative, although Kovac would then once again have to move away from his plan of using the Germany international on one of the two flanks in future. That, in turn, would leave Beier's place on the wings vacant in the squad.

With only a few days left before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday (1 September) at 8pm, it is entirely conceivable that the minds in charge of transfers may have to work overtime again. Sporting managing director Lars Ricken also hinted at that: "Depending on how serious the injury actually is, we will align our next steps accordingly. But one thing is certain: over the next three days, we are not planning anything."

So which last-minute help could come into consideration as a direct replacement if the worst fears over Konstantelias, which Ricken himself even assumed, come true?

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Said El Mala, Dortmund's desired player before the Konstantelias deal, has extended his contract at 1. FC Köln and is no longer available. One other name could now push its way back into the frame: Jadon Sancho. The Englishman would be a predestined solution, is a similar type of player to Konstantelias and, like him and Karetsas, has the quality to create dynamism from a standing start. There has been no shortage of speculation in recent weeks and months about Sancho returning to BVB once again, although that naturally died down after the signings of Karetsas and Konstantelias.

At Dortmund, Sancho enjoyed the best period of his career so far. Since his contract expired at Manchester United, the now 26-year-old has still not found a new club and would be available on a free transfer. In that sense, the risk would be low, although Sancho would have to accept a significant pay cut for a third spell at Borussia. Then there is the sporting question of whether the former super talent can ever hit his peak form again. The recent loans to Chelsea and Aston Villa are well known to have been largely disappointing.