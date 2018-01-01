Fantasy Football: Son shines as the best player in our Goal Premier League Team of the Week

Our Fantasy writer looks back on the 18th week of Premier League action and highlights the best performers from Tottenham, Manchester United, and more

The news cycle this week was dominated by , who sacked manager Jose Mourinho, and ’s Mauricio Pochettino, who has seemingly been chosen by everyone as the best fit to replace the Portuguese manager. Those two clubs did little to shake the spotlight this weekend either as both dominated their opposition, scoring five or more goals.

Four players, two from each of those clubs, were involved in at least three goals on the pitch, and each of them were able to secure a spot in our Goal Team of the Week. You can find out who, and the other best performers of the week below.

GK: Ben Foster - - 1 Game, 7 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points



DEF: Virgil Van Dijk - - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points Editors' Picks Mourinho, Pogba and five disappointments of Premier League so far this season

Madrid magician Modric shows Messi & Ronaldo that 2018 was his year

Nightmare before Christmas for Man City as Liverpool challenge magnifies shock Palace defeat

Drop me if you dare! Ozil shows his class on successful Arsenal return

Van Dijk’s ability in defence is well established but, all of a sudden, he’s becoming a threat in attack as well. Having never been involved in more than three goals in a season, the Dutchman has now been involved in three in just the last five matches (1g, 2a). Whether or not he will be able to keep up this rate of production remains to be seen but, considering the rate at which Liverpool are keeping clean sheets, Van Dijk is a must own regardless.



DEF: Jose Holebas - Watford - 1 Game, 1 Clean Sheet = 7 Points



DEF: Nathan Ake - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 1 Clean Sheet = 7 Points

MID: Son Heung-Min - Tottenham - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 2 Assists = 20 Points

A massive two goal, two assist performance from Son not only ensured his side the win, but also was enough to see him crowned our Goal Fantasy Player of the Week. While it would be hard to expect anyone to regularly put up these kinds of numbers, the South Korean international has suddenly become a consistent and reliable Fantasy asset, having scored or assisted in every start since October.

There is always a risk of rotation from Pochettino, but in our game you can wait until lineups are announced to set yours, making Son wholly viable going forward.

MID: Jesse Lingard - Manchester United - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Assist = 17 Points



MID: David Brooks - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 14 Points





MID: Paul Pogba - Manchester United - 1 Game, 3 Assists = 11 Points

Well, that’s certainly one way to impress your new manager. After months of disappointment and underperformance under Jose Mourinho, Pogba put on a creative masterclass this week, posting three assists in Manchester United’s 5-1 win against Cardiff. That is the most assists anyone has recorded in a single Premier League match thus far this season.

Considering he also ranks top five in shots on target, Pogba could be about to bounce back in a big way both on the pitch and in Fantasy.



MID: Nathan Redmond - - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points





Article continues below

FOR: Harry Kane - Tottenham - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Assist = 15 Points

Harry Kane has absolutely tormented over the past few years, having now scored a brace in his last four outings against the Toffees. The rest of the league hasn’t fared much better against the Englishman of late either, as he’s had six goals and four assists in the last 10 matches, re-establishing himself as an elite Fantasy forward. With four bottom 10 defences in his next five matches, Kane is a must own over the winter period.



FOR: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points