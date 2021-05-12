Fan View: 'Who vexed AC Milan?' - Twitter reacts to Rossoneri's 7-0 thrashing of Torino
AC Milan's 7-0 hammering of Torino in Wednesday's Serie A encounter has got football enthusiasts talking on social media.
Following their emphatic 3-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, the Rossoneri continued their dominant display away from home as they cement their return to the Uefa Champions League for next season.
Theo Hernandez got the visitors off to a flying start at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the 19th minute and Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie doubled their lead seven minutes later.
After the break, Kessie assisted Brahim Diaz to make it 3-0 in the 50th minute and Hernandez grabbed his brace just two minutes after the hour-mark.
Shortly after, Ante Rebic scored a 12-minute hat-trick as AC Milan secured their biggest away win in the Serie A since May 2001 when they defeated city rivals Inter 6-0.
Fans were stunned by the goal margin and they even pleaded with Stefano Pioli's men to be merciful to Torino who sit 16th in the league table.