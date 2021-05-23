Fan View: 'What Arteta cannot do, does not exist' - Africans react to Premier League final day results
The dramatic end to the 2020-21 Premier League season has football fans across the continent talking about Chelsea, Harry Kane and Arsenal.
The Blues finished fourth on the league table after a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, and they were guaranteed Uefa Champions League football for next season after Tottenham Hotspur defeated their top-four rivals Leicester City 4-2.
Harry Kane helped Spurs finish above their North London rivals Arsenal in the seventh spot with a goal that took his tally to 23, along with 14 assists, which made him the league's top scorer and assist king for the 2020-21 campaign.
Editors' Picks
- From Manchester United flop to Messi replacement at Barcelona? The remarkable rebirth of Memphis Depay
- Hargreaves: Man Utd need a Ruben Dias to challenge for Premier League title
- Diego Costa still in the football wilderness as Atletico Madrid close in on La Liga title
- Bayern Munich ruled out of €600m Haaland race as Premier League picked as 'only' destination for striker
The Gunners, meanwhile, pipped Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at home but it was not enough to help them qualify for any European competition - the first time in 25 years - as they finished eighth.