Fan View: 'What Arteta cannot do, does not exist' - Africans react to Premier League final day results

Taiye Taiwo
@tayo_taiwo
Despite their victory at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners finished eighth on the English top-flight standings

The dramatic end to the 2020-21 Premier League season has football fans across the continent talking about Chelsea, Harry Kane and Arsenal.

The Blues finished fourth on the league table after a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, and they were guaranteed Uefa Champions League football for next season after Tottenham Hotspur defeated their top-four rivals Leicester City 4-2.

Harry Kane helped Spurs finish above their North London rivals Arsenal in the seventh spot with a goal that took his tally to 23, along with 14 assists, which made him the league's top scorer and assist king for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Gunners, meanwhile, pipped Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at home but it was not enough to help them qualify for any European competition - the first time in 25 years - as they finished eighth.

 