Fan View: ‘What a goal!’ – Manchester United’s African fans hail Cavani’s screamer
Edinson Cavani’s beauty against Fulham has sent Manchester United’s African fans into ecstasy.
With just 15 minutes into the encounter against the Cottagers, the veteran Uruguayan striker handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men a well-deserved lead.
David De Gea’s clearance was flicked on by Bruno Fernandes to Cavani and he latched onto the ball to score a long-range 40-yard screamer against the visitors.
Even with the effort, United settled for a 1-1 draw as Joe Bryan levelled matters for Fulham with 14 minutes left on the clock.
Despite the result, the club’s faithful have taken to social media to applaud the former Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain ace.