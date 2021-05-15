Fan View: Was Manchester City's Yaya Toure the best African midfielder in the Premier League?
Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure is the best African midfielder to have played in the Premier League, according to Goal readers.
The now 38-year-old played for Manchester City from 2010 to 2018, making 230 appearances, and went on to score 62 goals. In a poll conducted by Goal, 61% of the readers felt the player is the best import from Africa to have graced the top-flight, while 39% felt otherwise.
During his eight-year stay with the Citizens, Toure won the league title in 2011/12, 2013/14, and 2017/18 respectively. He also helped the team win the FA Cup in the 2010/11 season when they defeated Stoke City in the final by a solitary goal.
Two seasons later, City were in the final again but this time around they fell to Wigan Athletic by the same margin.
Toure also won the League Cup twice; in the 2013/14 and 2015/16 seasons, and secured the 2012 FA Community Shield as well.
The former international won several individual awards including being twice named in the PFA Team of the Year.
However, some felt there were other players who left a bigger impact on English soil.
"There are other deserving midfielders duh!" one reader commented, while another one had his preferred candidate. "Yaya Toure was good but not the greatest when we had a player like Jay-Jay Okocha."
After 470 appearances in his professional career with various teams, the Ivorian retired in 2020.
He won 101 caps with the Elephants, scoring 19 goals in the process.