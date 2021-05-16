Fan View: ‘Ronaldo and Juventus must be crying’ after Napoli go third in Serie A
Last Updated
Getty Images
African fans have trolled Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo after Napoli climbed to third on the Serie A table following their 2-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday.
Lorenzo Insigne’s strike and an own goal from Lorenzo Venuti ensured the Parthenopeans secured all three points in the encounter.
The victory ensured Gennaro Gattuso’s men went one point above AC Milan and Juventus on the log, with one league match in the campaign remaining.
Editors' Picks
- Zidane to leave Madrid at the end of the season after telling Real squad of his decision
- Abramovich took Chelsea Women from playing before '100 people and a dog' to a Champions League final
- Tuchel's Chelsea suddenly sitting on a fine line between success and failure after FA Cup loss to Leicester
- 'They are a real team' - Lille on verge of snatching Ligue 1 title with four ex-PSG players
With one game left to play, the Parthenopeans could clinch a Champions League spot at the expense of the Old Lady, who parade five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.
Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to mock Juventus and praised Napoli's impressive performance.