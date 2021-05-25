Fan View: Onuachu’s Belgian Pro League awards ‘well deserved’ at Genk
Football fans have congratulated Genk forward Paul Onuachu for winning the Belgian Pro League Player of the Season and the Golden Boot award.
The 26-year-old was in spectacular form for the Blue and White in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 35 goals across all competitions.
The forward has subsequently reaped the reward for his fine form after he was crowned the best player in the Belgian division.
The Nigeria international also scooped the top-scorer award after scoring 33 goals in 38 league games, amid other dazzling performances.
Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to praise the Super Eagles star, with many affirming he deserved the prizes.