Fan View: 'Mane needs to publicly apologise to Klopp' - Fans react to Senegal star's gesture to Liverpool coach after Man Utd win
Football enthusiasts have blasted Sadio Mane for snubbing Jurgen Klopp's handshake after their 4-2 victory over Manchester United in Thursday's Premier League encounter.
Mane started the encounter on the bench with the German tactician opting for Diogo Jota to combine with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the Reds' attack.
Jota scored the equaliser for the visitors at Old Trafford after Bruno Fenandes opened the scoring while Firmino scored a brace before Salah scored a 90th minute goal to seal maximum points for the Reds.
Mane was introduced as a 74th-minute substitute for Jota and many fans are suggesting that he is unhappy to have started the game on the bench and that was the reason he snubbed Klopp when he tried to shake him after the full-time whistle was blown.
Despite the manager’s tactical decision, there was an agreement that the Senegal international disrespected Klopp and he has been called to apologise for his ‘embarrassing’ and ‘childish’ behaviour.