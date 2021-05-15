Fan View: Kanu joins Nigerians to celebrate Ndidi and Iheanacho's FA Cup triumph with Leicester City
Last Updated
Getty Images
Nigerians including former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu have taken to social media to celebrate Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi after their FA Cup triumph with Leicester City.
The Foxes defeated Premier League rivals Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to Youri Tielemans' 63rd-minute strike.
Iheanacho was in action for 67 minutes while Ndidi was solid in the middle of the park for the entire duration.
Editors' Picks
- Tuchel's Chelsea suddenly sitting on a fine line between success and failure after FA Cup loss to Leicester
- From FA Cup winner to training-ground rebel: Madrid's jack of all trades Lassana Diarra had no ordinary career
- 'Nobody knew about the women's team!' - How Barcelona built one of the best sides in Europe
- Kacper Kozlowski: The 'Polish Pogba' already on Man Utd's radar
Their title triumph has made their compatriots happy with many cheering for them during the Foxes' landmark win.