Fan View: ‘How is Kepa starting over Mendy?’ - Chelsea’s African fans question Tuchel

Many of the Blues fans are upset with the decision to start the Spaniard ahead of the Senegal international against the Foxes

Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of Edouard Mendy in the FA Cup final has left Chelsea’s African fans fuming.

Mendy will start as a substitute as the Blues would be hoping to lift a ninth FA Cup final against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.

Following the errors that had crept into the Spain international’s game, the 29-year-old was signed from Ligue 1 side Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal.

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Senegal international has made an immense contribution as the Stamford Bridge giants bounced back from a shaky start in the 2020-21 campaign.

Unhappy by Tuchel’s choice, fans of the Roman Army have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

which team does Mendy play for — azula 🤠 (@aavocadhoe) May 15, 2021

I wanted Mendy to win us this one 🥺🥺💙 — Karabo🐐 (@KaraboRithuri_) May 15, 2021

Not Tuchel starting with Kepa over Mendy.. This better be good 🥺😩 — Lillian-D✨❤️ (@Lillian_donatus) May 15, 2021

Mendy being preserved for Champions league😂😂😂 — Levy king🥸🤴🇰🇪 (@leivyking) May 15, 2021

Why have Chelsea picked Kepa ahead of Mendy? Very odd decision. — Mark Wellington (@Reefdisko) May 15, 2021

wait why isn’t mendy starting ? — bee ♡ NEW ACCOUNT (@bbybee_jpg) May 15, 2021

Kepa starting in a final while you have Mendy, this will not end well for Tuchel — Nda yumaga múici na múrogi (@thedoski_) May 15, 2021

So you started @kepa_46 what a joke should be mendy 🤦🏻‍♂‍ @ChelseaFC — hakeem (@haks1st) May 15, 2021

When Mendy starts it automatically boosts the teams confidence.. I would’ve started him today 100% — ⚽️ Ozzy ⚽️ (@MountFinesse) May 15, 2021

If we loose today.. I will blame Tuchel for starting Kepa over Mendy — PONNET MUSIC 🇬🇭 (@iamponnet) May 15, 2021

Mendy injured? — marco (@CFC_Marco3) May 15, 2021

Tuchel Chose Kapa Instead Of Mendy Lmao 😂 Die Man Ke Morisky. — More Rapulane (@MoreRapulane) May 15, 2021

How is Kepa starting over mendy. Is mendy injured? — DipunUtd🔰 (@DMW_Utd) May 15, 2021