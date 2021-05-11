African All Stars

Fan View: How football celebrated Mahrez’s Manchester City Premier League triumph

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Last Updated
The Citizens claimed the 2020-21 title as the Red Devils bowed to Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes on Tuesday evening

Manchester City’s English Premier League triumph has sent social media into meltdown.

The Etihad Stadium giants claimed the 2020-21 honours following Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City at Old Trafford.

City missed the chance to get over the line on their own terms in a home date with Chelsea - as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Thomas Tuchel’s Blues.

However, Leicester's win on Tuesday means Pep Guardiola’s men will feature in next season’s Champions League as English champions.

Below are some tweets on how fans celebrated the Citizens'success.

