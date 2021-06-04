Fan View: How did Partey perform at Arsenal in his debut season?

The Black Stars midfielder played 33 matches for the Gunners in all competitions and contributed two assists

Thomas Partey's debut season at the Premier League heavyweights has been about average, according to the majority of Goal readers.

The Gunners completed the signing of the Ghanaian from Atletico Madrid on October 5, 2020, with Lucas Torreira heading in the other direction on a one-year loan.

The Black Stars midfielder came to London after the English side were able to complete a £45 million (€50m/$58m), four-year deal with the option of an additional season.

In his debut season, the 27-year-old struggled for consistent form, partly occasioned by injuries.

It is for this reason 54.7% of Goal readers believe it has been an average debut campaign for the West African.

However, 13.1% of the readers believe Partey has been a success at the North London-based team.

The remaining 32.2% have not been impressed with the Ghana international and believe he has flopped.

In the 2020/21 season, the Gunners finished eighth with 61 points from the 38 matches they played. They managed 18 wins, seven draws, and 13 losses, and went on to score 55 goals and concede 39.

The Mikel Arteta-led charges went on to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League where they were eliminated 2-1 on aggregate by eventual winners Villareal of Spain.

In the Premier League, Partey featured in 24 matches and created two goals. In Europe's second-tier club competition, the Ghana international made eight appearances.

"[Missing out on Europe] is disappointing, but now we have the opportunity to come back next season and fight for everything we can," Partey said after seeing the club missing out in European competition for the first time in 25 years.

The club has promised to make some quality signings to ensure the team compete for major trophies next season.

The team is aiming at qualifying for the Uefa Champions League in the 2022/23 season after staying in the cold for the last three seasons.