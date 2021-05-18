Fan View: ‘He’s back’ – Benzema’s France return sends Twitter into frenzy
Karim Benzema’s return to the French senior national team has sent social media into a meltdown.
The Real Madrid star was named in the European side’s 26-man squad for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament, with the striker earning a recall from Didier Deschamps for the first time in six years.
With this development, the 33-year-old rejoined the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in the French squad as reigning world champions Les Bleus hope to shine at the Euros this summer.
As expected, football fans went on social media to celebrate the return of the former Olympique Lyon man to international football.