Fan View: Ghanaians react as Stephen Appiah snubs Asamoah Gyan in top five Black Stars list
Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has been trending on Twitter after former Juventus midfielder and national team captain Stephen Appiah omitted the striker from his list of top five Ghana players.
The roster included Appiah himself, three-time African Footballer of the Year, Abedi Ayew Pele, Chelsea legend Michael Essien, ex-Leeds United frontman Tony Yeboah and former Blackpool goalkeeper Richard ‘Olele’ Kingston.
Undoubtedly a Ghana legend, Gyan currently holds the record as the West Africans’ all-time top scorer and most capped player, having netted 51 times in 109 internationals.
The former Sunderland, Udinese and Rennes man is also Africa’s current top scorer at the World Cup with six goals.
Gyan, who made his Ghana debut in a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Somalia in 2003 in a game in which Appiah captained the Black Stars, is also the scorer of Ghana’s debut goal at the World Cup, a sublime effort against the Czech Republic in 2006.
Interestingly, most of the reactions reference a famous incident at the 2010 World Cup when Gyan, after Ghana won an extra-time stoppage-time penalty against Uruguay, collected the ball from a seemingly penalty-ready Appiah to take the kick, only to spurn the opportunity. That penalty could have made Ghana the only African nation to have reached the semi-final of the World Cup to date.
