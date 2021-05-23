Fan View: Chelsea's Mendy ‘be better fit’ before Champions League final
Football fans have expressed their worry after Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy suffered an injury in their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the last game of the 2020-21 Premier League season on Sunday.
The 29-year-old was handed his 31st league appearance of the season at Villa Park but did not complete the game after he picked up an injury.
The Senegal international was subsequently replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 46th minute of the encounter.
Notwithstanding the defeat to Villa, Chelsea managed to finish in the top four, thus, qualifying for the Champions League after Leicester City lost to Tottenham Hotspur.
Fans have taken to social media to wish Mendy a quick recovery, with many hoping he will return in time before the final of the top European tournament on May 29.