Fan View: How football celebrated Mendy & Ziyech’s Champions League triumph with Chelsea

Chelsea’s Uefa Champions League triumph has sent social media into a frenzy.
The Stamford Bridge giants were crowned as European champions having silenced Manchester City 1-0 at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao.
Kai Havertz’s first-half effort settled the encounter with Pep Guardiola’s men labouring in vain while trying to get the equaliser.
Thanks to the Blues’ win, they have now won the tournament for the second time in their history.
