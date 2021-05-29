Fan View: Andre Ayew’s failed Premier League return bid generates mixed reaction on social media

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to Andre Ayew and Swansea City’s unsuccessful attempt to grab a Premier League ticket on Saturday.
Against Brentford in the Championship play-off final, the Jack Army’s quest ended in disappointment as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at Wembley.
Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes registered two first half goals for The Bees, who had Ayew’s international teammate Tariqe Fosu Henry on the bench.
Saturday’s defeat means Ayew, who has been linked to a move away should Swansea fail to secure Premier League promotion ahead of the big showdown, will have to try one more time for a comeback into the league they last featured in 2018. In the 2019-20 term, the Jack Army suffered a similar play-off disappointment.
Sampled below are some reactions from Ghanaian fans: