Fan View: Amartey's reported apology to Chelsea generates wild reactions on social media
There were a wide range of opinions after it emerged Leicester City had rendered an apology to Chelsea after Daniel Amartey's 'pennant incident'.
Following The Foxes' 1-0 FA Cup final triumph over The Blues at Wembley on Saturday, post-match dressing room footage showed the Ghana international throwing the Chelsea pennant over his shoulder to the ground as his team celebrated their first title success in the competition.
Many called his conduct "disrespectful", going on to criticise the behaviour.
It has been said on Monday that Leicester have made contact with Chelsea to apologise on behalf of their defender, who was also reportedly racially abused on social media by angry fans of The Blues after the incident.
Chelsea have reportedly accepted the apology as the two clubs prepare for a prompt clash again, this time around in the Premier League on Tuesday.
While some have commended the apology, others deem it unnecessary while another section of fans have called on Chelsea to respond on the pitch on Tuesday.
Below are reactions to the apology on social media: