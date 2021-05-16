Fan View: ‘Alisson's goal ended my six-hour headache’ – Fans in awe of Liverpool goalkeeper's header vs West Brom
African fans have showered encomium on Alisson after scoring the match-winning goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion in Sunday’s Premier League game.
The Reds started the game on the back foo,t allowing the Baggies to open the scoring as early as the 15th minute through Hal Robson-Kanu.
Egypt international Mohamed Salah then combined well with Sadio Mane to level proceedings for Jurgen Klopp’s men.
With the game looking to end in a draw, goalkeeper Allison stepped out from his box to join the attack and powered a fine header into the back of the net to ensure his side secure all three points.
Fans have taken to social media to laud the impressive showing from the Brazil international, with some claiming his goal brought relief to their problems.