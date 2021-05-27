Fan View: 'A true legend as a player & coach' – Football wishes Zidane well after Real Madrid exit

Zinedine Zidane is “a true legend as player and coach” in the eyes of football fans who have stormed social media to wish the Frenchman well despite his sudden exit as Real Madrid boss.
Despite still having 12 months left to run on his contract, the 48-year-old walked away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
This is the second time Zidane is leaving Los Blancos. During his first spell, he led the club to win the Spanish elite division title as well as three successive Champions League crowns.
He headed for a break in the summer of 2018, albeit, he was back with Real Madrid by March 2019 after seeing his successors struggle.
Below are some of the posts on Twitter as fans bid him farewell.