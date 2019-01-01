Famous Arsenal fan Gupta apologises after Alex Iwobi racist comment

The 33-year-old actress shared a post comparing the Nigeria international to a gorilla following their loss to Tottenham in December

Popular fan Esha Gupta has apologised after hi racist comments on Alex Iwobi.

The Bollywood star shared a conversation on Instagram, comparing the international to a gorilla following the Gunners’ 2-0 loss to Hotspur in December.

However, on Sunday, the actor has taken to the social media to show her remorse on the comments, claiming it was as a result of her frustration in the game as she never intended a racial slur.

“It was us discussing our frustration during the game,” she tweeted.

“Sorry as I didn’t realise it directed towards racism. Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.

“[I have] been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I'm proud of. It was a fault, sorry guys.”

Alex Iwobi has enjoyed a decent season so far under manager Unai Emery, scoring three goals and creating six others.

He will hope to be involved when Arsenal play host to in Tuesday’s game.