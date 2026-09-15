Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1081361710.jpgAFLOSPORT
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Fame has not changed his loyalty: Hamza Abdel Karim honours Al Ahly's favour from the heart of Barcelona

H. Abdelkarim
Al Ahly SC vs Abo Qir Semad
Al Ahly SC
Abo Qir Semad
Premier League
Barcelona vs Racing Santander
Barcelona
Racing Santander
LaLiga
Egypt
Spain

The Egyptian striker cherishes his boyhood club

Hamza Abdelkarim, the young Barcelona forward, has spoken of his pride in his Al Ahly roots, insisting he still watches every one of the Egyptian club's matches even after leaving.

The teenager joined Barcelona's reserve team on loan from Al Ahly during the winter window last January.

He wasted little time proving his worth, forcing his way into the Barça first team and convincing the club's hierarchy to make the deal permanent. He has since signed a contract until 2030.

Abdelkarim turned to the subject of Al Ahly during Tuesday's contract renewal ceremony at Barcelona. 

Asked whether he still keeps tabs on Al Ahly's fixtures, he answered without hesitation: "Of course, I always follow Al Ahly's matches. For example, in about an hour there is a match for the team (against Abu Qir Fertilizers in the Egyptian league), and I will make sure to watch it."

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN

He added: "I watch every match. This is the club I grew up in, and it taught me many things. All of Egypt supports me, as do the Arabs, so I thank them, and I hope to make them happy."

Read also:

Hamza Abdelkarim reveals: were the renewal negotiations behind his limited playing time with Barcelona?

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google