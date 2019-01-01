FAM to pick bones with Bojan Hodak over irresponsible statement

The head coach of Malaysia U19 has come under heavy fire from his management for his comments post two defeats in the Sanix Cup in Japan.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) are not taking too kindly to Bojan Hodak's response immediately after Malaysia U18's second defeat in the Sanix Cup in on March 14. Malaysia had a bad start to the tournament after losing 0-2 to Aomori Yamada and 0-5 to Sagan Tosu.

In the aftermath of the defeats, Bojan told TV3 that the losses are due to the bad structure of the youth footballing system in Malaysia. The former Johor Darul Ta'zim and Penang head coach's place in the national team set-up may even come under threat following this statement.

Datuk Wira Yusoff Mahadi who is Deputy President of FAM was asked by the media on Friday prior to a Malaysian Football League (MFL) meeting in Johor Bahru and he was left disappointed by Bojan's statement, suggesting that FAM may need to take discplinary action on the matter.

"First of all, we are disappointed with the statement put out by Bojan after successive defeats to the national team in Japan. It is an irresponsible statement to make. That is we've seen success with the team that he has led during the AFF tournament recently."

"That time, the team found success and the players were the product of the football system. So when we get success, we don't question the system but when we lose, we blame the system. When all the while, these players come from the same system. If there's a problem with the team, Bojan should find solutions and perhaps discuss with Peter de Roo to find the right way and not just make such statement to deflect away the responsibilities.

"We had to take this as a serious matter and consider what action to take. Whether it is to hand him a show-cause letter or whatever, that is to be decided. But for sure we are not happy with the statement and we will seek his explanation on the matter," said Yusoff.

Bojan was appointed as the U19 head coach back in the middle of 2017 and his current contract runs until this year. Last year he took his team all the way in the AFF U19 Championship held in Indonesia, beating Myanmar 4-3 in the final to guide Malaysia to their first ever triumph in the competition.

In another Sanix Cup played earlier today, Malaysia's struggles continued with a third straight defeat, this time losing 0-1 to Ohzu HS.

