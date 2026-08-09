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Sydney Jordan

Translated by

False start for Anthony Correia: FC Utrecht come to life too late against FC Groningen

FC Groningen vs FC Utrecht
FC Groningen
FC Utrecht
Eredivisie

Anthony Correia's spell as FC Utrecht coach began with defeat. The Domstedelingen lost 2-1 away to FC Groningen, so his official debut did not bring three points.

Willumsson struck inside ten minutes. Via Ángel Alarcón, the ball dropped behind the Utrecht defence, and the striker kept his cool one-on-one with goalkeeper Michael Brouwer to slot home for 1-0.

Early on, Yoann Cathline had already been handed a huge chance, but Etienne Vaessen denied him. After 26 minutes, the Domstedelingen got another big opening. This time Alarcón broke through, but he too could not beat the goalkeeper.

From there, Groningen took control, while Utrecht dropped a little deeper and mainly looked to threaten on the break. That led to hardly any major chances. Both sides still found the net, but goals from Willumsson and Dani de Wit were ruled out for offside.

Following the break, Groningen flew out of the dressing room. Thom van Bergen doubled the lead with a clever lofted finish over Brouwer: 2-0. De Trots van het Noorden stayed on top, gave little away and controlled the match.

Eredivisie
FC Utrecht crest
FC Utrecht
UTR
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
Eredivisie
ADO Den Haag crest
ADO Den Haag
HAA
FC Groningen crest
FC Groningen
GRO

By then, a third Groningen goal looked more likely than a Utrecht one to pull it back. Yet Adrian Blake restored the tension ten minutes from time: 2-1. Davy van den Berg stayed calm one-on-one with Vaessen and squared the ball to the winger, who tapped in with ease to cut the deficit. Barely minutes later, Alarcón looked to be on his way to an equaliser, but the Groningen goalkeeper intervened in time.

Suddenly, Dick Lukkien's side looked shaken after conceding. After more than eighty minutes with little sign of concern, the closing stages still turned tense for the Groningen supporters. Correia and his men, however, could not find another goal and began the season with defeat in the far north.

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