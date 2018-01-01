'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claim he won £20k bet with Rojo over Mourinho sacking

A report had claimed that the Chilean boasted about the Portuguese being dismissed but he insists he has nothing but respect for his former boss

Alexis Sanchez has issued a denial over a story that had claimed he won a £20,000 bet with team-mate Marcos Rojo over Jose Mourinho losing his job.

The Portuguese was sacked by the club on Tuesday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having been brought in on a temporary basis until the end of the 2018-19 season.

And in a report published by the Sun, claims were made that the former winger boasted about Mourinho's sacking in a WhatsApp message to his team-mates.

The newspaper alleges he stated: ‘I told you so!! Patience is all it takes. Rojo you owe me £20k!'

Alexis has taken to social media to dismiss the story, however, insisting it is not true and that he respects Mourinho for bringing him to Old Trafford.

He wrote on Twitter: This is FALSE!!!. Jose gave me the chance to play for the best team in the world and I only have gratitude for him.

"We are a truly United team. We are MANCHESTER UNITED. Respect. I can't wait to help the team! Good luck tomorrow family!"

Mourinho was given the boot by United after overseeing a dismal start to the season, with the Red Devils a massive 19 points behind leaders .

Solskjaer will also have his work cut out in delivering a top-four finish as his side find themselves 11 points behind , who currently occupy the final spot.

Alexis, meanwhile, is unable to assist his team-mates at the moment having been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Indeed, Solskjaer revealed on Friday that he is yet to meet the Chilean, along with Romelu Lukaku, who is also ruled out of the Norwegian's first game in charge against Cardiff.

It's unclear when Sanchez will be available to return to action, however, with Mourinho having stated at the end of November that he did not expect the forward to feature again in 2018.

United face Cardiff, whom Solskjaer suffered relegation with back in 2014, looking to end a run of two games without a win, with the Red Devils having lost to and Liverpool in their two most recent matches.