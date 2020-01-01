Selangor wave farewell to star men amid mass clearance ahead of 2021 campaign

With the 2020 Malaysian season ending prematurely, Selangor are wasting no time to prepare for next year's competitions.

Several players have announced their departure from the club, including their captain and centre back Taylor Regan.

"It has been an amazing 2 years. It was an honour to captain the side and play in front of the loyal supporters each and every game. My teammates will be a part of my family forever and I thank you for all the memories. I worked my hardest every day to make you proud even through the highs and lows, I gave my all. Selangor you will always have a place in my heart and I wish you all the best."

Another departure involves their reserve team forward Bajram Nabiha, who announced the end of his one-season stint on his social media.

Also set to leave is their forward and 2018 Malaysia Super League top-scorer Rufino Segovia. The Spaniard has been struggling since picking up an injury in the 2019 season.

On top of these self-announcements, Astro Arena has reported that local players Syazwan Zainon, K. Sarkunan, K. Prabakaran and Nor Hakim Hassan have not had their contracts renewed by the club.

Before the Malaysia Cup kick-off, the club had also revealed that they have parted ways with defender Nicholas Swirad, with Farizal Harun, winger Khyril Muhymeen, and pre-season signing Anwar Ibrahim rumoured to also have been released.

In the meantime, it is rumoured that their attackers Sandro da Silva and 2020 league top-scorer Ifedayo Olusegun will discuss their contract extensions with the club later.

Selangor are also rumoured to close in on the signing of and Malaysia forward Shahrel Fikri, as well as 's breakout star Nik Shareef Hassefy.