FA Cup semi-final & final tickets: How to buy, prices, travel & Wembley parking details

As the tournament approaches the last four, Goal has rounded up how you can watch the last three games at the 'Home of Football'

will be aiming to continue their march toward a historic quadruple as they prepare to meet in the semi-final, while Wolves will be riding on the momentum of knocking out in the quarter-finals when they face .

Pep Guardiola's side staged a mighty comeback over Swansea after finding themselves two goals down at half-time. Brighton also overcame the odds with Solly March netting a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser to make it 2-2 against , with the Seagulls then winning through a penalty shootout.

This year's FA Cup semi-final will be made up of an all-Premier League foursome, and as the competition nears its end, Goal takes a look at how much tickets for the FA Cup semi-final and final cost, how to buy them and more.

When is the 2019 FA Cup final?

The semi-finals, consisting of Man City vs Brighton and Watford vs Wolves will be played on April 6 at 5:30pm GMT and April 7 at 4pm GMT, respectively.

Game Manchester City or Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford or Wolverhampton Wanderers Date Saturday, May 18 Time TBD

The 2019 FA Cup final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 between the winners of the two semi-finals with full details of kick-off to be confirmed.

The final will be held at 's 'Home of Football' Wembley Stadium as a neutral ground, which boasts a capacity of 90,000.

How much are FA Cup semi-final & final tickets?

Tickets for the 2019 FA Cup semi-final range from £30 to £80 for adults with pricing varying according to category, which indicates the area of the stadium that the seats are located.

Individual concession prices for each tier are unique to each club and will be made available soon.

Type Adult Concession Category 1 £30 TBD Category 2 £45 TBD Category 3 £65 TBD Category 4 £80 TBD

The FA have yet to announce ticket prices for the final, but for last season's edition, Category 1 tickets were the most expensive at £145, Category 2 followed at £115 and Category 3 tickets were priced at £70. The cheapest tickets - Category 4 - cost £45.

Concession prices are also available, with Category 1 and 2 tickets costing £25 less, while Category 3 and 4 concession tickets come with a £10 discount.

You can see a full breakdown of last year's FA Cup final ticket prices in the table below.

Type Adult Concession Category 1 £145 £120 Category 2 £115 £90 Category 3 £70 £60 Category 4 £45 £35

As a contrast, the FA Cup final tickets are much cheaper than those for last year's Champions League final, which ranged from €70 to €450.

They are around the same as tickets for last season's Europa League final, which cost from €45 to €150.

How to buy FA Cup semi-final tickets

You can be sure that tickets for the FA Cup final will be hard to come by.

The FA has confirmed that each club will be allocated just over 28,000 tickets for the final and the clubs themselves will be the sole distributors of tickets to supporters.

Official tickets for the FA Cup semi-final and final will be made available through each club's official channels on their websites, and ticket sale information will be provided accordingly. The clubs are expected to allocate tickets on a membership tier basis, with those having established loyal memberships having first access to tickets.

Roughly 56,000 tickets are going directly to the fans of the two clubs but the FA says that 14,000 tickets will be distributed among the English 'football family', which includes volunteers, regional associations, affiliated leagues and so on.

Considering Wembley's 90,000 capacity, that leaves around 20,000 tickets. As with other events of similar scale it is likely that the remaining tickets will be taken up by commercial and broadcasting partners.

Where will fans be seated?

As is routine for cup finals played at Wembley, supporters of the two teams will be seated in opposite ends of the stadium behind the goals.

Manchester City fans will be housed in the east end of the venue, while Brighton goers will occupy the west portion of the ground. In the other semi-final, Wolves fans will be housed in the eastern section of Wembley while Watford supporters will sit in the west side.

The same seating routine will be applied for the final.