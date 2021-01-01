Eze becomes Crystal Palace assist king in Premier League

The 22-year-old’s contribution for the Eagles against the Blades has seen him achieve a club feat

Eberechi Eze’s assist for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday has seen him become the player with the most assists for the club in the Premier League this season.

The midfielder also scored to seal the win for Roy Hodgson’s men and ensured they ended their unimpressive run of form.

Eze beat his markers before setting up Christian Benteke who fired a fine shot that was deflected into the back of the net.

The Anglo-Nigerian thus became the player with the most assists for Palace in the English top-flight this season and the second player to have been directly involved in more league goals for the Eagles behind Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha.

9 - Only Wilfried Zaha (12) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for Crystal Palace this season than Ebere Eze (4 goals, 5 assists), with Eze's tally of five assists the most by a Palace player this term. Rising. pic.twitter.com/EMvBmgExsJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2021

Eze has been turning heads since teaming up with Crystal Palace last summer from Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season, amid other dazzling displays.

His performances have helped the Eagles to their current 13th spot on the Premier League table after gathering 41 points from 34 games.

He will be expected to continue his impressive showings when Palace take on Southampton in their next league game on May 11.

Eze played for Arsenal, Fulham, Reading and Millwall youth setups before joining Palace to kick-start his senior career in 2016.

He delivered consistent performances for QPR during his four-year stay with the club, winning a number of individual accolades.

Article continues below

The midfielder made more than 100 appearances for Queens Park Rangers before his eye-catching performances for the side earned him a move to the Eagles.

Eze has represented England at the U20 and U21 levels but he is still eligible to play for the Nigeria national team.

The Anglo-Nigerian recently revealed his desire to concentrate on his club career before deciding on his international future.