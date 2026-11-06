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Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor: kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 05:30 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi

Eyüpspor host Kocaelispor at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadı in Istanbul in a Süper Lig clash. The points carry very different weight for the two sides.

Sitting 18th, Mustafa Dalcı's side are deep in a relegation battle and urgently need points to close the gap to the places outside the relegation zone.

Four defeats in their last five competitive matches have left Eyüpspor struggling for consistency.

Kocaelispor arrive with considerably more confidence. Selçuk İnan's side are eighth in the table and have picked up decent results recently, including an away win at Alanyaspor.

With Kocaelispor looking to close the gap to the upper reaches of the table, Selçuk İnan knows his side must stay focused away from home in Istanbul.

Find TV broadcast and livestream details below.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at Eyupspor and Kocaelispor?

Eyüpspor have won just one of their last five competitive matches, losing the other four. Most recently, they lost 5-1 to Amed Sportif in the Süper Lig. Before that came a 1-0 defeat to Kasımpaşa and a 2-0 loss to Erzurumspor FK. Only a 4-2 cup win against Fethiyespor interrupted the losing run. Eyüpspor conceded eleven goals across those five matches.

By contrast, Kocaelispor have been more consistent, with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they drew 0-0 with Rizespor. Before that, they secured a 2-1 away win at Alanyaspor. Their defeats against Göztepe and Beşiktaş were both narrow, at 2-1 and 2-1 respectively.

Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor: line-ups

Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor: form

Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor: head-to-head record

Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor: the tables