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Super Lig
team-logoEyupspor
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi
team-logoKocaelispor
Anggi Riwanto
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Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor
Eyupspor
Kocaelispor
Super Lig

Eyupspor face Kocaelispor in the Süper Lig. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor: kick-off time

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 11
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi

Eyüpspor host Kocaelispor at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadı in Istanbul in a Süper Lig clash. The points carry very different weight for the two sides.

Sitting 18th, Mustafa Dalcı's side are deep in a relegation battle and urgently need points to close the gap to the places outside the relegation zone.

Four defeats in their last five competitive matches have left Eyüpspor struggling for consistency.

Kocaelispor arrive with considerably more confidence. Selçuk İnan's side are eighth in the table and have picked up decent results recently, including an away win at Alanyaspor.

With Kocaelispor looking to close the gap to the upper reaches of the table, Selçuk İnan knows his side must stay focused away from home in Istanbul.

Find TV broadcast and livestream details below.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at Eyupspor and Kocaelispor?

Eyüpspor have won just one of their last five competitive matches, losing the other four. Most recently, they lost 5-1 to Amed Sportif in the Süper Lig. Before that came a 1-0 defeat to Kasımpaşa and a 2-0 loss to Erzurumspor FK. Only a 4-2 cup win against Fethiyespor interrupted the losing run. Eyüpspor conceded eleven goals across those five matches.

By contrast, Kocaelispor have been more consistent, with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they drew 0-0 with Rizespor. Before that, they secured a 2-1 away win at Alanyaspor. Their defeats against Göztepe and Beşiktaş were both narrow, at 2-1 and 2-1 respectively.

EYU

EYU - Form

GOZ
L0-4
ERZ
L2-0
KAS
L0-1
AMS
L5-1
FET
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
KOB

KOB - Form

BJK
L2-1
GOZ
L1-2
ALS
W1-2
MFS
W3-0
RIZ
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor: line-ups

Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Dalci

Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor: form

EYU

EYU - Form

GOZ
L0-4
ERZ
L2-0
KAS
L0-1
AMS
L5-1
FET
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
KOB

KOB - Form

BJK
L2-1
GOZ
L1-2
ALS
W1-2
MFS
W3-0
RIZ
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor: head-to-head record

Head to Head

EyupsporDrawKocaelispor
2
0
3
Super Lig
Eyupspor badge
Eyupspor
EYU
0
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
1
FT
Super Lig
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
1
Eyupspor badge
Eyupspor
EYU
0
FT
1. Lig
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
2
Eyupspor badge
Eyupspor
EYU
1
FT
1. Lig
Eyupspor badge
Eyupspor
EYU
2
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
0
FT
1. Lig
Eyupspor badge
Eyupspor
EYU
2
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
1
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
108112312+1125
W
W
W
W
L
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
107212511+1423
W
W
W
D
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
10712248+1622
W
W
W
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
106132012+819
D
W
L
W
L
5
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
104511511+417
D
W
W
L
D
6
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
105142410+1416
L
L
W
W
W
7
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
105142116+516
W
L
W
W
L
8
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
10514119+216
D
W
L
L
W
9
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
104332117+415
W
W
W
W
D
10
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
104241716+114
W
L
W
D
W
11
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
10424915-614
L
W
W
D
W
12
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
10334916-712
L
L
L
D
W
13
RizesporRizesporRIZ
103251115-411
D
L
L
L
D
14
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
103251218-611
W
L
L
D
L
15
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
10226613-78
L
W
L
D
D
16
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
10226917-88
L
L
L
L
L
17
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
101181026-164
L
L
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
10109328-253
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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