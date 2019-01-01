EXTRA TIME: Zaha links up with Drogba after Cote d'Ivoire's Afcon progress

Though he played no part in their last qualifying match in Abidjan, the Palace talisman caught up with a national hero before leaving the country

forward Wilfried Zaha spent time with African legend Didier Drogba after Cote d'Ivoire's 3-0 win over Rwanda in their last 2019 qualifiers.

The 26-year-old, currently nursing a hamstring injury, did not feature in the game as the Elephants booked their place in as the second best team in Group H behind Guinea.

Goals from Nicolas Pepe, Eric Bailly and Maxwel Cornet got the job done for the west African nation on Saturday with the fleet-footed winger watching on from the stands.

Despite the snub, Zaha's journey to his place of birth was worthwhile as he met with the country's all-time top scorer Drogba who scored 65 goals in 105 appearances.

Zaha is expected to miss Cote d'Ivoire's friendly match against Liberia on Tuesday as he travels back to London to continue his recovery ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League match against on Saturday.