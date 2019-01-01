EXTRA TIME: How Samuel Eto'o and Cameroon players celebrated 2019 Afcon qualification

The five-time African champions qualified for the Afcon finals in Egypt as the second best team in Group B

Following 's 3-0 victory over Comoros on Saturday, ex-international Samuel Eto'o joined Clarence Seedorf's men in celebrating their progress to the 2019 .

The Indomitable Lions now have chance of retaining the continental title they won in Gabon back in 2017.

The triumph in Yaounde did not just go down as a usual one as players including coach Clarence Seedorf and his assistant Patrick Kluivert were captured to be singing and dancing in the dressing room.

Eto'o who won two Afcon titles and four African Footballer of the Year awards was not left out of the merriment as well.