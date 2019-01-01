EXTRA TIME: How Africa reacted to Morocco and Senegal's victories in Afcon 2019
The biggest point that many African football fans were making is that the so-called minnows are not easy to beat in this Africa Cup of Nations.
Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco all made heavy weather of beating their opponents Zimbabwe, Burundi and Namibia by a single goal, respectively, during these early days of the competition. Even Madagascar drew 2-2 against Guinea.
Morocco are one of the favourites in Afcon 2019, and very few neutrals expected Namibia to pose a threat to the North African giants.
The Southern African team were so close, as Morocco needed an 89th-minute own goal to win the match 1-0. It was Namibia's forward Litamunua Keimuine who unfortunately saw his touch beat his own keeper Lloyd Kazapua to wrap up the gift for Morocco.
We can read how impressed football supporters were with the inexperienced nations in the Tweets below.
Readers can scroll down for our reactions from the Senegal v Tanzania match.
Its official MOROCCO are my afcon favourites— zowie_hillz 🎀 ( Tobi's spartan ) (@zowiehillz) June 23, 2019
Fine boys 😍 with great football tactics
Y'all will swear those their veins are flowed with Football intelligence ❤❤
#MARNAM
#AtlasLions beautiful fans graces— TOTAL AFCON 2019 (@TotalAFCON2019) June 23, 2019
Al Salam Stadium😍🦁#Morocco_Namibia#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/4WTzsscyTn
These "Small countries" are really proving to be difficult in this AFCON..— ♣الفقير♣ (@el_pherooq) June 23, 2019
Morocco needed a late own goal to beat Namibia
O ga ooo
ADVISE TO THE TEAMS— Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) June 23, 2019
If you think your opponent is an underdog, you have to think twice and come back again. How Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco faired with their opponents should be a lesson to you. It's the Maiden Expanded AFCON & the teams emerge with more surprises.#AFCON2019
No walkovers again in African football. Egypt, Nigeria & Morocco all struggled to beat Zimbabwe, Burundi & Namibia respectively. I think we are in for an interesting #AFCON tournament— LagosDragon🇳🇬 (@toyinsalahdeen) June 23, 2019
Last minute win for Morocco at their opening match at AFCON 2019#AFCON2019 #Morocco_Namibia pic.twitter.com/JdKfxodAII— Hamza Ben Maaoui (@HamzaBenMaaoui) June 23, 2019
The same problem since the world cup. No one to finish the attack and score. It should be fixed if we want to win .. #Maroc #Morocco #AFCON— Khadija ♛ ❄️ (@Lemkhadija) June 23, 2019
Then Africa tuned in to one of the most eagerly awaited team's to watch in the Afcon, Senegal.
From the videos below you can watch how CNN discussed whether Egypt or Senegal are the favourites to lift the crown. That got us warmed up for this fixture.
There were a number of interesting videos locally produced in Africa, like a Senegal fan whose team doesn't win when he wears their shirt. We see a number of Senegal supporters waving flags back home. Then we watch the fans arriving at the stadium and impressing neutrals with their passion.
We can't forget Tanzania, as we also take a look at their excited fans arriving at the 30 June Stadium for a unique Afcon experience in Egypt.
Then it was down to business. This was one game where the favourites didn't disappoint and totally outplayed the opposition. Some fans felt that Senegal didn't need to play with a goalkeeper. Keite Balde Diao (28th minute) and Krepin Diatta (64th minute) scored the goals in Senegal's easy 2-0 victory.
The only complaint from the supporters is that they should've scored more goals. However we were reminded in the end, that this is Senegal without the suspended Liverpool star, Sadio Mane.
Every time @BabsDiarra wears his #Senegal shirt the team doesn’t win. Sweet music to my ears 😂😂😂 #SenTan #Afcon2019 🇹🇿🇹🇿👊🏿👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/vQ9B5cLdqE— Salim Kikeke (@Salym) June 23, 2019
Tanzania pre-game vs senegal#AFCON2019 #SENTAN pic.twitter.com/77T8BwtfpZ— R.y.e.r.n (@BeRyern) June 23, 2019
Senegal fans are a beauty to hang out with #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/9lFhM46DXM— Idris Ayodeji Bello (@idrisayobello) June 23, 2019
Tanzania fans making their way into stadium for their match against Senegal. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/xSubR5ww9o— Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) June 23, 2019
Can Mohamed Salah inspire Egypt to AFCON glory on home soil? Or will top-ranked Senegal win its first ever title?@EgyptianPlayers discusses with @alexthomascnn #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/FhKEDNG2Uj— CNN Sport (@cnnsport) June 20, 2019
Mon pays me manque ❤️😩🇸🇳— 𝐵𝒶𝒷𝒶𝒸𝒶𝓇 𝑀 𝒟𝒾𝑜𝓅 ⁶𓅓 (@bvbvcar) June 23, 2019
I am so proud of my country and we are all happy. wish the Senegal wins the Africa Cup of Nations Inshalah 🏆🇸🇳
Pays de la Teranga pic.twitter.com/fpWv2HWVIh
Senegal 1-0 up, Aisha Manula has started this game nervously, ball slips underneath him, the Teranga Lions take the lead. Keita Balde with the goal. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/8K4eZ2l2va— Abdul Musa - عبدالقادر موسى (@PepJunior1) June 23, 2019
Sénégal 🇸🇳 wat a shot😂😂😂 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/8vl4m45Q4A— SIMBA (@SIMBA41930769) June 23, 2019
Tanzania are so terrible— Toye (@toye_xo) June 23, 2019
Every single one of Senegal outfield players have had a shot at goal.
23 in total
Senegal should have atleast scored six,they have wasted alot of chances.— Makaveli (@GideoRuto) June 23, 2019
Fouls fouls everywhere fouls man Tanzania players are being bullied by Senegal players ffs— Frenkie Dejong ™🎗 (@XaviPistachio) June 23, 2019
The 2nd Senegal goal was too sweet— La Senorita Pura (@ThahMabuza) June 23, 2019
Senegal would have comfortably play without a goalkeeper 🤣🤣🤣— 😎 (@ngaizer) June 23, 2019
Senegal should be at least 5-0 up😂 #AFCON— Matt Hawkins (@Matty_Hawks) June 23, 2019
This Senegal is without Sadio Mane. Scary #AFCON2019— Taiwo (@Thywo_) June 23, 2019