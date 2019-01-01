EXTRA TIME: Getafe's Djene Dakonam stars in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week

The Togolese centre-back put in a fine defensive shift as the Deep Blues stretched their unbeaten streak in the Spanish top-flight to seven games last

defender Djene Dakonam is the only African player in the starting XI of the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.

Dakonam was impressive in Sunday's LaLiga fixture and helped Jose Bordalas' men keep a clean sheet in their goalless draw against at the Estadio de Mestalla.

The result was crucial in boosting Getafe's hunt for a Uefa spot but the 27-year-old's effort has not gone unnoticed with an improved rating of 82 in the biggest football video gaming platform.

Article continues below

The Togo international joins 's Richarlison, PSG's Angel Di Maria and 's Javier Hernandez in this week's starting XI.

9 players with position swaps in this #TOTW 🎂😉 pic.twitter.com/BIe7qVaU00 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 20, 2019

international Abderrazak Hamdallah who scored all of Al Nassr's goals in their 4-0 win over Al Wahda in a top-flight game earned a spot on the bench.

Hamdallah was rewarded with an overall rating of 85 while 's Mohamed Fares who scored a goal in 's 2-1 win over last Saturday settled for a place in the reserves.