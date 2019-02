EXTRA TIME: Gervinho, Koulibaly join Ronaldo in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week

The African stars were in impressive form for their clubs in the Italian top-flight over the weekend

defender Kalidou Koulibaly and attacker Gervinho have been named in the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.

Kalidou produced an outstanding performance on Saturday as Napoli kept their sixth consecutive clean sheet in with a 2-0 win over .

The Senegalese defender was on parade for entire 90 minutes of action at the Stadio San Paolo and managed to win 72.7 percent of his duels.

Article continues below

Gervinho on his part salvaged a 3-3 draw for Parma against with a brace on Sunday that won him a spot on the bench.

The former and star earned the Crusaders a vital point at Allianz Stadium with the efforts that took his tally to eight goals in 16 league outings this term.

The duo join Juventus star Ronaldo, 's Sergio Aguero and 's Gonzalo Higuain in the star-studded squad.