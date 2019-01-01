EXTRA TIME: Cedric Bakambu leads African stars in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week

As the continent wrapped up qualification for the 2019 Afcon, African players staked their claims in this week's global selection with their displays

DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu shines as the only African player in the starting XI of Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.

The Beijing Guoan attacker scored the match-winning goal as the booked their place in the 2019 with a 1-0 win over Liberia on Sunday.

Bakambu joins 's Eden Hazard, 's Paul Pogba and ' Memphis Depay in forming this week's attacking line with an improved overall rating of 84.

Benin Republic hero Steve Mounie and Senegalese star Mbaye Niang got their spots on the bench after their efforts guided their teams to victory over Togo and Madagascar respectively.

The duo now enjoy an upgraded overall rating of 81 in the video gaming platform.

Despite being snubbed by , David Accam settled for a place in the reserve team after his brace helped to a 3-0 win over in Saturday's Major League Soccer fixture.

Following the country's historic qualification to the 2019 Afcon, Burundi's Cedric Amissi joins the 23-man squad after his 75th-minute effort helped the Swallows hold Gabon to a 1-1 draw in Saturday's final Group C game.