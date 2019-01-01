Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: Africa reacts to Salah's free-kick, DR Congo's lifeline and Zimbabwe thrashing

Comments()
Getty
We witnessed the first matchday of action where group fixtures were concluded, and the entertainment was better than Saturday's games

The Warriors were expected to impress the continent at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

However, they will return to Zimbabwe in last position in their group, embarrassed by their 4-0 defeat against DR Congo on Sunday night.

When DRC lost to Egypt and Uganda, not many gave them a chance to survive in the tournament. This four goal difference will help them in their attempt to squeeze into one of the best third-place positions.

Editors' Picks

We can read how African football followers reacted to Zimbabwe's lesson and praised DR Congo.

Elsewhere, Egypt impressively beat Uganda 2-0. Ahmed Elmohamady wrapped up proceedings with the second goal deep in injury time in the first half.

All the talk was about the 36th-minute goal by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. You can follow all the reaction to the "Egyptian King's" goal here.

Article continues below

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close