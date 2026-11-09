Explosive fixtures in the King's Cup: Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr face tough tests

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has confirmed the new dates for the remaining stages of the King's Cup in the 2026-2027 season, laying out the schedule for the round of 16 along with the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Sixteen teams are left standing, all chasing a place in the latter stages and a shot at the title.

Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad all feature in the round of 16, which runs on 11 and 12 January 2027. These are knockout ties with no second chances. The quarter-finals follow on 1 and 2 February, with the semi-finals set for 4 and 5 May of the same year.

Al-Ittihad clash with Al-Jubail, and Al-Hilal face Al-Hazm

Four fixtures open the round of 16 on Monday 11 January. Al-Orobah meet Al-Akhdoud at 4:50pm at the University of Al-Jouf Stadium, and at the same time Al-Jubail take on Al-Ittihad at Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaed Stadium in Hail.

Later that evening, Al-Riyadh host Al-Feiha at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the capital. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, meet Al-Hazm at Kingdom Arena at eight o'clock, both sides desperate to book a quarter-final berth.

Al-Ahli against Al-Ula, and Al-Nassr clash with Al-Khaleej

Play resumes on Tuesday 12 January. Al-Taawoun host Al-Wehda at 4:50pm at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah, while Al-Ahli head to Al-Ula at 5:05pm at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina.

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Two more ties at eight in the evening wrap up the round. Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, and Al-Qadsiah meet Neom at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, completing the list of quarter-finalists.

Quarter-finals in February, and semi-finals in May

For the quarter-finals, the federation has settled on 1 and 2 February 2027. The two semi-finals will take place on 4 and 5 May, the previously announced date left unchanged.

Every club now has one eye on the round of 16. The heavyweights want to keep their title charge alive. The rest will fancy their chances of exploiting the knockout format and springing a fresh surprise.