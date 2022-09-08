Explained: Why didn't VAR overturn controversial Man Utd handball against Real Sociedad?

Matt O'Connor-Simpson|
Live stream UEFA Europa League on fuboTV: Start with a free 7-day trial!fuboTV
Lisandro Martinez handball Getty Images
Manchester UnitedManchester United vs Real SociedadPremier LeagueReal SociedadUEFA Europa LeagueLisandro Martínez

Manchester United conceded a controversial penalty as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in their Europa League group stage opener.

  • Ball struck Martinez's hand via leg deflection
  • VAR verified original decision
  • United lost 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? David Silva fired a shot from inside the box and the ball bounced up off Lisandro Martinez's leg and onto his arm. Despite the incident being reviewed, the original decision to award a spot kick stood and Brais Mendez converted. Manchester United argued it should not have been a handball because it struck a legal body part before touching Martinez's arm.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the latest in a long line of decisions that have led to criticism about the use of VAR, with support growing for the technology to be reformed.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Lisandro Martinez Manchester United Sociedad 2022-23Getty Images
Erik ten Hag Manchester United Sociedad 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After faltering in Europe, Manchester United are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on Monday night when they travel to Crystal Palace. However, that game could be cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Editors' Picks

More VAR controversy

Should the technology be amended?