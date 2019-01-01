Exco PSSI: Better for Simon McMenemy to step away

Refrizal feels McMenemy is longer the right man for the Indonesia national team job.

Executive committee member of Indonsia Football Association (PSSI) Refrizal is suggesting for Simon McMenemy to step down as he feels the Scot isn't the right fit anymore as the head coach of Indonesia.

The performance of the Indonesian team thus far in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualification has been disappointing. After completing the first half of the group stages, the Garuda only faced defeats after defeats.

Even the supporters of the national team waited outside of the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium to vent their frustrations after the latest 3-1 defeat at the hands of to urge the resignation of McMenemy.

It is not the first time that the supporters have done so, even when were beating them at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, there were already calls for McMenemy's head from the crowd.

"My suggestion will be for McMenemy to step away from PSSI. If we look at the performance (against Vietnam), it is too much and the current outlook isn't optimistic.

"It will be best for him to take it with an open heart and not let this situation get any worse. I think we've seen enough of him in these qualifiers," said Refrizal.

All signs point towards a new direct opponent for Tan Cheng Hoe to handle when Indonesia comes to visit Bukit Jalil National Stadium on November 19.

