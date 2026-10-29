Mustapha Hadji, the legend of the Moroccan national team, has urged Brahim Diaz to swap Real Madrid for the Saudi Pro League (Roshn League) to keep his place with the Atlas Lions.

Game time has been in short supply for the Morocco star at the Bernabeu since Jose Mourinho's return at the start of the season.

Just 210 minutes across six matches in all competitions. That leaves Diaz among the players with the fewest minutes in Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

He has impressed in the chances he has been given, chipping in with two assists in the Champions League. Yet the fierce competition for attacking berths makes a regular starting spot a tall order for the Moroccan international.

Al-Ittihad are reportedly weighing up a serious move for Diaz in the winter window next January, with a huge offer in the works.

On the forward's predicament, Hadji told Kooora: in his interview with Kooora, "He plays for the biggest club in the world, but honestly I advise him to leave for the Saudi league if there is an offer."

The Moroccan, who spent part of his own career in England, added: "I follow the Roshn League closely, and the competition there features professionals at the highest level, and the rivalry is tough."

Hadji warned that Diaz's continued exile from the Real Madrid XI leaves him outside Mohamed Ouahbi's plans with Morocco.

"Diaz only plays a few minutes with Real Madrid, and therefore it will be difficult to call him up to the ranks of the Moroccan national team, because he does not deserve to play internationally in light of this situation," he said.

His final word on the matter: "I hope he moves to a big club in Saudi Arabia or in any other league, so that he has the opportunity to play more than an hour in every match."

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