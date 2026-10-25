Discontent is brewing within the Al-Hilal hierarchy over the postponement of bitter rivals Al-Nassr's clash with the UAE's Al-Wasl in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite, sources have told "Koooora".

The Asian Football Confederation opted to call off the Al-Nassr-Al-Wasl meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, Monday evening, citing logistical considerations and the current developments across the region.

Read also: Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia prepares a major surprise for Joao Felix

A source inside Al-Hilal told " Koooora " that the blue club's board are unhappy with what they see as the Confederation's contradictory stance following the postponement.

Next matches ALN AFC Champions League Elite 14:15 ALW

Al-Hilal, the source explained, had asked the Confederation to postpone their own match against Al-Sadd given the circumstances gripping the region. Their request was rejected. They were told they must travel by land, and that breaking the decision would mean their withdrawal from the tournament stood.

That refusal has angered the board of "Al-Zaeem". They want the same principle of parity applied to every side, particularly as they chase every title on offer.

Al-Hilal, for their part, beat Al-Sadd 2-0 in Qatar and now sit top of the standings on 6 points, having won each of their opening two rounds.