A source has revealed the behind-the-scenes story of Nizar Al-Rashdan's move to Morocco's Wydad AC during the ongoing summer window, with the Jordan international arriving in Casablanca.

Wydad announced the signing of the midfielder on a free transfer for one season, with the option to renew.

At 27, Al-Rashdan joins the Moroccan giants after just six months with Qatar's Qatar SC.

Al-Ahly did not negotiate with Al-Rashdan

A source close to the negotiations told Kooora that "despite press reports claiming Egypt's Al-Ahly were interested in acquiring Al-Rashdan's services, the Red club did not enter into official negotiations with the player".

Those reports had suggested Hossam Aouar... [correction] Al-Hussein Ammouta, Al-Ahly's coach, wanted to sign Al-Rashdan, a player he had previously worked with at the Jordan national team.

Ammouta steps in to help Wydad

Portugal's Tadeu Martins, who represents several Jordanian players as well as coach Carlos Queiroz, offered Al-Rashdan to the coaches of Arab clubs through intermediaries at the player's request. Wydad boss Paulo Sergio, also Portuguese, was one of them.

Wydad officials liked the idea of signing Al-Rashdan, especially after his impressive showing with Jordan at the 2026 World Cup. He scored his country's goal against Algeria in the group stage.

The source went on: "Wydad officials contacted Ammouta (who coached the team in two previous spells) to seek his opinion on the deal, particularly as he had also overseen Al-Rashdan's coaching at the Jordan national team".

Ammouta was not keen on the idea of bringing Al-Rashdan to Al-Ahly to replace Tunisia's Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane. Even so, he advised Wydad officials to sign the player, and he worked to bring the two parties closer together until the deal was done.

Between June 2023 and 2024, Al-Rashdan played 14 internationals for Jordan under Ammouta, anchoring the midfield throughout the Moroccan coach's spell in charge.

A one-season contract

Al-Rashdan boasts a long international career of 43 caps. Yet his frequent moves between clubs left Wydad uneasy.

That is why the Moroccan club opted for a one-year contract, with the option to extend should the player shine under Sergio.

Over the past three years, Al-Rashdan has turned out for a string of clubs, moving between Jordan's Al-Faisaly, Iraq's Newroz and Al-Zawraa, Emirates Club, Bahrain's Al-Khaldiya, and Qatar's Qatar SC, before landing in the Moroccan league through the Wydad gateway.

This is far from Wydad's only notable piece of business this summer. They have also snapped up experienced players such as Yahya Attiyat Allah, Yahya Jabrane, and Ayman El Hassouni, and strikingly, every one of these deals came as a free transfer without the club paying a single fee.