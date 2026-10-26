Former Portuguese referee Bruno Paixao has responded to his compatriot Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, over a controversial refereeing incident in the Clasico against Barcelona.

Real Madrid claimed a valuable 2-1 win over Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening, in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

The victory cut the gap at the top to just three points, reigniting the title race once again.

Mourinho still aimed scathing criticism at the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) official, furious over the clash between his compatriot Joao Cancelo, the Barcelona player, and Yan Diomande, the Meringue winger.

"The referee delivered a great match, but his colleague in the VAR room was asleep in the 60th minute, and he should have intervened to send off Cancelo because of his challenge on Diomande," Mourinho said in the press conference that followed the Clasico.

Paixao, though, refused to back the protest. The incident, he insisted, did not warrant a red card.

The Portuguese refereeing expert told Koooora in exclusive comments on Monday, "I do not agree with Mourinho, the challenge warrants a yellow card at most. I see that the player does not deserve a red card."