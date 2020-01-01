Exclusive: Hafizul Hakim's journey to be Perak's No.1, Weigang, Goulon nightmare and overcoming pressure

Hafizul Hakim opens up on his rise as a player, that Goulon goal, the mounting pressure and what he remembered of the magnificent Weigang!

A footballer’s career is a whirlwind one where there’s constant attention, training and matches to be played whether for a club side or their respective countries. But 2020 has seen a prolonged time away from the spotlight because of a global pandemic virus outbreak that gave a chance for players to take stock of their careers and a resetting opportunity.

That is exactly what Muhammad Hafizul Hakim bin Khairul Nizam Jothy is going through, albeit he has to also undergo surgery and spent time on the sidelines for his recuperation after what has been a hectic five years of pushing his body to the limits following his breakthrough season with Melaka in the 2015 FAM Cup.

A graduate of the famous St Michael’s Institution in Ipoh, Hafizul actually started out as a midfielder when turning out for his school in inter district competitions when a health problem put him on an eventual course towards a professional career and 11 international caps.

“I was sick from asthma and had to stop playing. I needed to go to the hospital to inhale the required gas. Before, the attack wasn’t frequent, maybe around once a year. But when I entered secondary school, it became more frequent,” Hafizul explained to Goal.

“I couldn’t run for long periods anymore as I got tired very fast. Coincidentally in my batch in school, we were fortunate to have a lot of good players, so they asked if I wanted to go in goal because I had the size. So I did and I’ve been stuck there ever since.

“I started from zero, knowing absolutely nothing about being a keeper. The actual first training I got from a proper goalkeeping coach was when I started playing in the President Cup. I joined ’s open selection and with luck, I got in”.

Hafizul’s father was not too pleased that his son wanted to be a footballer instead of pursuing a higher education but eventually relented when Perak took a chance by tying a contract with his son. A decision that was soon vindicated by being called up to the Harimau Muda B team in 2013.

The national team program under the helm of Razip Ismail as the head coach that collects the best Under-21 players were competing in the Singapore S-League that year. But Hafizul saw little action behind Ilham Amirullah and Ramadhan Hamid with less than 10 appearances in all competitions.

In the following year, Hafizul decided that in order for him to develop, he needed a change of pace and a return to Perak was on the cards. But just like with Harimau Muda, his time with Perak in 2014 was laced with competition in the shape of Razi Effendi Suhit, Hairol Fazreen and Haziq Aris.

While he was constantly training with the senior team, Hafizul never got the chance with them and was often asked to drop down to the President Cup team for matches. He was effectively fourth choice and another decision to move had to be made, this time dropping down two divisions to join Melaka in the FAM Cup.

A successful run as first choice for Melaka and helping them gain promotion to the Premier League was not to go unnoticed. His former coach at Perak’s President Cup team in Syamsol Saad took on the big senior team job in 2016 and quickly sought to ring his former player.

“Actually I was dropped from the Perak team at the end of the season after a conflict with the management. Of course I felt a little anger because throughout 2014, I wasn’t given a chance at all, not even in friendly matches. But I became champion with the President Cup team and SUKMA (Malaysian Games) as well.

“So when I suddenly got dropped, I was very disappointed and at that time I was determined never to return to Perak. I even told my father that now that they are forcing me to leave, I won’t return.

“But the one who called me back was Syamsol. He was the coach who was with me right from the start with the President Cup and someone who I have a lot of admiration for. In actual fact, the day before I was supposed to sign an extension with Melaka, he called.

“He told me that he wanted me to come back to be the first choice for the Super League because Zamir (Selamat) is injured. I even asked him back whether he’s serious because it meant a jump from FAM Cup to the Super League for me. That night itself, I packed and drove back.

“My father chided me for coming back after what I said before. Despite being a division lower than Perak, Melaka actually offered me much more money, close to 200% increment that they were offering. But my mind was made up because Syamsol was the one who called and I wanted to help him.”

Third time's the charm as a more matured Hafizul assumed the mantle of the first choice goalkeeper for Perak right from the start of the 2016 season and has not yet relinquished that position. His performance would soon catch the attention of the national team and he was part of the squad that went to compete in the 2016 in Myanmar.

Throughout this period, Hafizul is one of the more consistent names in the national team despite not often getting the call to play. Outings against DPR Korea and Hong Kong are some of the more memorable ones that he has featured for Harimau Malaya in competitive matches.

On the club front, he has had the chance to not only work with Syamsol but Karl-Heinz Weigang and Mehmet Durakovic.Three very different characters as Hafizul explained just why Weigang can be both amazing and frustrating to work with.

“The one I was most comfortable with was Syamsol, followed by Mehmet. With Weigang it’s not because of anything personal but he at times demanded too much from us. There’s no doubt he’s a great coach but he’s uncompromising in certain things.

“If there’s something he wants us to do, he will make us do it repeatedly until we get it. There was a game which I performed badly and he blamed me for wearing tights. He told me to not wear it in the next game. I can accept criticism on my game but this was something else.

“Any 80-year-old man being a coach is obviously too old. But when we see him having the desire to help the team, we in turn want to help him as well. It’s funny though because he can sometimes forget what he said yesterday but remembers clearly what happened in the 80’s!

“I remember a time when we beat JDT (Johor Darul Ta’zim) here in Ipoh 3-0 in the . We were over the moon but he still wasn’t satisfied and said we should have won 6-0. That day we went back to the hotel and he walked back.”

In this day and age where some footballers have more than once social media accounts, Hafizul has none. When he made the decision to return to Perak in 2016, he opted to shut down his Facebook account and incredibly has not started a new one on that or any other social media platforms.

It works as a form of protection for him after seeing what his seniors had to face whenever they had a bad game but as well, limits the income in terms of sponsorships with many keen to have their ambassadors produce content on social media.

As meteoric as Hafizul’s rise to the top was, it did not come without its struggles. He has not played this year but the two previous seasons had been a difficult one for him especially after that 2018 Malaysia Cup final and conceding a halfway line goal to ’s Herold Goulon in the 2019 .

“It’s not about being complacent because my teammates gave me good competition. Yes, I play in official games but in training there was always rotation among us. I think it’s because I reached a point where perhaps my heart wasn’t there to play. Don’t get me wrong, I love football and I love to play.

“Sometimes when I have four good games then have two bad ones, to come back for third isn’t easy. In that situation, I actually hoped for the coach to bench me and give others a chance. When I get back my form in training, then I can come back in.

“But when I continue to play and the mistakes kept coming, that is what made me reach a low point in terms of my on-pitch performance. That’s what happened after the final against . I spoke honestly to Hamsani (Ahmad) that I was in poor form and I was only given one game out.

“Another one was the FA Cup semi-final against Pahang in the return leg in Ipoh. I didn’t want to play but was told not to worry. From the first to last minute, I wasn’t even thinking about the game because in my mind it was all about the goal I conceded against Goulon in the first leg.

“Every game I would tell myself to not make any mistakes. But sometimes I push myself too much with that and mistakes happen. It’s less about the physical part and more towards the mental portion.”

In the Malaysia Cup quarterfinal against in September 2019, Hafizul succumbed to a meniscus cartilage injury. An injury that has kept him out ever since.He underwent surgery in April of 2020 and has been working his way back to full fitness, benefiting slightly from not missing much because of the postponed competitions.

Yet this is Hafizul’s first big test on the injury front having only previously seen two weeks being the longest he has to be away from the game because of injury. But it’s a chance to tear the book and start a new one, a proper reset that many don’t get the chance to experience. A new and refreshed Hafizul may yet grow to an even higher level than what he has achieved before.

“Back to zero. Start again from the beginning. I’m now sixth choice behind the two at Perak and three at Perak II. To get back the number one won’t be easy. Coach Mehmet told me that he wanted me to play against Melaka but I don’t want to go in with just 80% of my best.

“So I asked for a little bit more time to reach my 100%, then I will play. My personal target would be the last three league games for Perak and subsequently the Malaysia Cup. That is if the coach chooses me. But if he wants me to go down to Perak II to get games, I would do that.

“Of course I’m sad that I’m injured but there’s a silver lining in all this. After two years of poor performance, this is a chance for me to reset. I’ve had a good long rest, start again from zero and approach it just like I did when I first joined the team all those years ago," said Hafizul.